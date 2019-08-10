Analysts See $0.30 EPS for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR); Atlantic American (AAME) Sentiment Is 2.5

Atlantic American Corp (AAME) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.83, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 5 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 2 decreased and sold stock positions in Atlantic American Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 953,181 shares, down from 965,577 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Atlantic American Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 15.PLMR’s profit would be $7.04 million giving it 24.78 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -42.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 40,463 shares traded. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. The company has market cap of $697.73 million. The firm offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, hawaii hurricane, residential flood, and real estate investor. It has a 133.32 P/E ratio. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atlantic American Corporation for 34,992 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 22,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 458 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 15,893 shares.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $48.54 million. The firm offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability products. It has a 6.03 P/E ratio. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds.