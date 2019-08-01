Analysts See $-0.30 EPS for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS); Ancora Advisors Has Decreased By $1.78 Million Its Guess (GES) Position

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Guess Inc (GES) stake by 37.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 93,906 shares as Guess Inc (GES)’s stock declined 18.32%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 153,729 shares with $3.01 million value, down from 247,635 last quarter. Guess Inc now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 130,301 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 24/04/2018 – Enjoy the Fun of Guessing, the Guess Chain Builds the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 24c; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Guess On Track to Have One of its Best Trading Days — Market Mover; 09/03/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Gucci, Guess End IP Litigations; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter's $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Motus GI Holdings, Inc.'s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. It closed at $2.7 lastly. It is down 61.59% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) news were published by various sources.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. The company has market cap of $57.92 million. The Company’s Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 21,153 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 14,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 27,306 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 43,699 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 363,935 shares. Citadel Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 49,619 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. D E Shaw stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 39,600 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 110,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess? (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess? had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Jefferies upgraded the shares of GES in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by various sources.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78 million for 14.66 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.