Analysts See $0.30 EPS for Legacy Housing (LEGH); 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Duke Energy (DUK)

Among 5 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target. See Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $91 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $89 Maintain

Analysts expect Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 12.LEGH’s profit would be $7.42M giving it 10.65 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Legacy Housing Corporation’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 21,667 shares traded. Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company has market cap of $316.08 million. The firm makes and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. It also provides floor plan or wholesale financing for independent retailers; consumer financing for its products sold to end-users; and financing to community owners that buy its products for use in their rental housing communities.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.24 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 644,911 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Country Trust Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Greatmark Invest Ptnrs owns 3,302 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Spc Inc accumulated 0.08% or 4,266 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,359 shares. Natixis has 88,182 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 8,943 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management invested in 21,394 shares or 1.01% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0.06% or 1.10 million shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 42,171 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 0.02% or 6,370 shares. Amer Inv Services holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 14,343 shares. Energy Income Prtn reported 0.16% stake. Cincinnati Ins holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 523,600 shares.