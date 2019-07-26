Analysts See $0.30 EPS for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND); Shorts at Yatra Online – Ordinary Shares (YTRA) Lowered By 2.22%

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. FND’s profit would be $29.48M giving it 32.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 737,025 shares traded. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has declined 7.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FND News: 07/03/2018 Floor & Decor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC – RAISING FULL YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK REFLECTING YEAR-TO-DATE PERFORMANCE; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC FND.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00, REV VIEW $1.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–REPAIR GARAGE 8TH FLOOR AND DRAIN – 36C24218R0071; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR – SEES 2018 NET SALES $1,705 MLN – $1,735 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FND); 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR – SEES 2018 CAPEX $150 MLN – $158 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Floor & Decor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Floor & Decor Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES 9.5% TO 11.5%

Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YTRA) had a decrease of 2.22% in short interest. YTRA’s SI was 1.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.22% from 1.28 million shares previously. With 92,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s short sellers to cover YTRA’s short positions. The SI to Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.33%. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 334,022 shares traded or 43.54% up from the average. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has declined 38.84% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YTRA News: 21/03/2018 Billboard: Gloria Trevi & Alejandra Guzman Join Forces With Sebastian Yatra for ‘Soy Tuya’ Remix: Exclusive Lyric Video; 05/04/2018 – Yatra Online Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Yatra and Chrome River to Offer Integrated Mobile Expense Management Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Teachers Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Yatra Online; 01/05/2018 – Yatra.com Launches ‘YUVA’, a Universal Virtual Assistant; 30/05/2018 – The Archaeological Survey of India Signs MoU With Yatra

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It has a 35.87 P/E ratio. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Among 2 analysts covering Floor&DecorHoldings (NYSE:FND), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Floor&DecorHoldings had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold” on Friday, April 5.

