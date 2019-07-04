Analysts See $-0.30 EPS for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON); Mylan N.V. (MYL) Covered By 9 Bulls

Among 14 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Mylan had 18 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of MYL in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, May 8. See Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Initiate

06/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $35 Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 6.After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 15,753 shares traded. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 4.11M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL; 15/05/2018 – GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLEN.NS – GRANT OF SUBSTITUTION AND SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF GENERIC SERETIDE ACCUHALER IN DENMARK; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Mylan Exp. EU500m 7Y MS +160 Area; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 12/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, MMM, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mylan N.V. (MYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan (MYL) Down 18.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Generic-Drug Manufacturers Lost As Much As 43.2% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Mylan N.V. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.14 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It has a 42.78 P/E ratio. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product using the U.S. The company has market cap of $130.27 million. Food and Drug Administration's 505(2) regulatory pathway. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products.

More notable recent Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing of Lamotrigine New Drug Application and Provides Pipeline Update – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Harrow Health Adds Two Senior Executives to its Nashville Team – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Storm clouds gathering over UK economy, warns retailer Boots – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The city’s newest public company wants to build a new industry in Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: June 19, 2019.