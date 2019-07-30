Analysts See $0.30 EPS for Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD); Shorts at AMADA HLDGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (AMDWF) Lowered By 1.5%

AMADA HLDGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) had a decrease of 1.5% in short interest. AMDWF’s SI was 387,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.5% from 393,600 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 298 days are for AMADA HLDGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:AMDWF)’s short sellers to cover AMDWF’s short positions. It closed at $9.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.45% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. ROAD’s profit would be $15.42 million giving it 12.80 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Construction Partners, Inc.’s analysts see 275.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 4,525 shares traded. Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has risen 6.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ROAD News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC – COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF THE SCRUGGS COMPANY FOR $51.1 MLN IN CASH, EXCLUDING CERTAIN WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP REPORTS 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Construction Partners Announces Acquisition Of The Scruggs Company, Serving The Georgia Market; 08/05/2018 Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS ACQUIRES SCRUGGS FOR $51.1M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Construction Partners Expects Scruggs Company to Contribute Rev of $65M-$75M Over Next 12 Months; 17/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC – THE SCRUGGS COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $65 TO $75 MLN OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction services and products to public and private sectors. The company has market cap of $789.73 million. The Company’s services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. It has a 20.48 P/E ratio. The firm provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, lease, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; metal cutting machines, such as band saw and structural steel machines that are used in the fabrication of steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges, and other structures; and machine tools, which include multiprocess centers, grinding machines, and electrical discharge machines for precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides stamping presses for manufacturing electronic parts from thin metal sheets and automotive parts; and precision welding machines, such as laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other product applications.