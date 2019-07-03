Analysts See $0.30 EPS for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR); Highbridge Capital Management Has Upped Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position

Analysts expect Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. CDOR’s profit would be $3.58 million giving it 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1,836 shares traded. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) has declined 2.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDOR News: 14/05/2018 – Lumina Gold Announces Updated Condor Mineral Resource Estimate; 26/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Foundation Supports Condor Recovery at Pinnacles National Park; 09/05/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 1Q EPS 5c; 19/03/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust Announces Sale of Non-Core Legacy Hotel; 20/03/2018 – Fieldfisher Significantly Expands Condor with lntegreon: Robust Alternative Legal Services Offering Eases Burden on Global Financial Services Firms’ Regulatory Requirements; 09/05/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.26; 21/03/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust Further Enhances Portfolio with Capital Improvements; 02/04/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust Announces The Departure Of COO Jeffrey Dougan; 02/04/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST – DOUGAN HAS ACCEPTED A POSITION AS CEO OF A BOSTON-BASED HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT CO; 16/03/2018 LAUDAMOTION SAYS CONDOR TCG.L WILL PROVIDE MARKETING AND OPERATIONAL SERVICES SUCH AS CREW PLANNING FOR LAUDAMOTION

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 560.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 211,363 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 249,063 shares with $15.18 million value, up from 37,700 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $48.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 1.22 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 263,436 shares to 92,694 valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 25,475 shares and now owns 28,825 shares. Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has 4.37M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.08% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 375,979 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa accumulated 235,391 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 16,044 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.1% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 28,671 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.07% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc reported 15 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 568,422 shares. Menta Ltd Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus accumulated 116,552 shares. Greenleaf reported 4,201 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 106 shares. 826,775 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 7,044 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 3.01M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (??MSAs??) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The company has market cap of $104.51 million. The Firm currently owns 19 hotels in 9 states. It has a 26.17 P/E ratio.

