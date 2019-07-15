Analysts See $0.30 EPS for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI); Shorts at Discover Financial Services (DFS) Raised By 18.87%

Analysts expect CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. CNHI’s profit would be $406.28 million giving it 8.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, CNH Industrial N.V.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.90M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had an increase of 18.87% in short interest. DFS’s SI was 3.87 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.87% from 3.25 million shares previously. With 2.24 million avg volume, 2 days are for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s short sellers to cover DFS’s short positions. The SI to Discover Financial Services’s float is 1.18%. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 1.11M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fitch Ratings improves CNH Industrial’s Outlook to Positive – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CNH Industrial wins the â€˜Valor InovaÃ§Ã£o Brasilâ€™ Award for the second consecutive year – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 500,000,000 guaranteed 1.625% notes due July 2029 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.10 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold Discover Financial Services shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,496 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Hudson Bay Management L P accumulated 0.07% or 80,684 shares. Stanley holds 11,208 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,093 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 985,179 shares stake. 2.40 million are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Adage Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 397,058 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Corsair Cap Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 13,428 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 112,856 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 316,374 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.65% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Increase Quarterly Dividend to $0.44/Share and Repurchase up to $1.63 Billion – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Friday, May 3 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities.