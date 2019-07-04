Analysts See $0.30 EPS for BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF); Weitz Investment Management Cut Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 19.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 67,700 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 275,000 shares with $28.89 million value, down from 342,700 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $26.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.15 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN

Analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. BGSF’s profit would be $3.07 million giving it 15.38 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, BG Staffing, Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 12,516 shares traded. BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) has declined 1.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BGSF News: 24/05/2018 – BG Staffing, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 BG Staffing 4Q Rev $75.7M; 30/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raised About $23.3 Million in Proceeds; 30/04/2018 – BG Staffing 1Q Rev $66.9M; 25/05/2018 – BG Staffing Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/05/2018 – BG Staffing Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option; 08/03/2018 – BG Staffing 4Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 25c; 08/03/2018 – BG Staffing 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ BG Staffing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGSF)

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Dollar Tree had 23 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. UBS maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Telsey Advisory Group. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.65% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 65,102 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 38,920 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank & Tru reported 0.01% stake. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 70,503 shares. First LP reported 0.05% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 59,544 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 150 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 8,370 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,462 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.06% or 2,039 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.02% or 526,122 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 19,825 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cognios Limited Company holds 23,282 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 7,493 shares to 84,545 valued at $38.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 75,150 shares and now owns 185,150 shares. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) was raised too.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.49 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

