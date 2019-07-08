Analysts See $0.30 EPS for BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF); Farmstead Capital Management Decreased Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 60.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Farmstead Capital Management Llc holds 311,435 shares with $4.88 million value, down from 781,768 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 585,118 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

Analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. BGSF’s profit would be $3.07 million giving it 15.69 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, BG Staffing, Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 10,958 shares traded. BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) has declined 1.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BGSF News: 25/05/2018 – BG STAFFING 1.13M SHRS OFFERING PRICED AT $18.00-SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ BG Staffing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGSF); 30/04/2018 – BG Staffing 1Q Rev $66.9M; 25/05/2018 – ITRM, CPE to Trade, BGSF, USAP to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 08/03/2018 – BG Staffing 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 25c; 08/03/2018 BG Staffing 4Q Rev $75.7M; 30/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raised About $23.3 Million in Proceeds; 24/05/2018 – BG Staffing, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in BG Staffing

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 3 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $192.63 million. It operates in three divisions: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry.