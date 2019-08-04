Analysts See $-0.30 EPS for Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN); Intrepid Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Holding

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 27.After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Anaplan, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 905,437 shares traded. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 8,195 shares as Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE)’s stock declined 12.15%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 126,795 shares with $6.20 million value, up from 118,600 last quarter. Cheesecake Factory Inc Com now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 1.08 million shares traded or 54.42% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAKE); 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company has market cap of $7.21 billion. The firm delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India.

Among 2 analysts covering Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anaplan had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crystal Rock Cap Management reported 22,725 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,110 shares. Geode Cap Lc invested in 553,549 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 86,154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Petrus Lta stated it has 5,947 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 488 shares. South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 89,670 shares. Barnett & has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Us Savings Bank De has 23,201 shares. 6,075 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com. Aqr Cap Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 558,301 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Covington Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 150 shares.

