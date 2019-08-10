Analysts See $-0.30 EPS for Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN); Endava Plc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (DAVA) Shorts Down By 61.68%

Endava Plc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:DAVA) had a decrease of 61.68% in short interest. DAVA’s SI was 22,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 61.68% from 58,200 shares previously. With 151,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Endava Plc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:DAVA)’s short sellers to cover DAVA’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 45,258 shares traded. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has risen 59.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.14% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 27.After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Anaplan, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 1.06M shares traded. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anaplan has $50 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is -15.40% below currents $56.35 stock price. Anaplan had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company has market cap of $7.28 billion. The firm delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India.

