Analysts See $0.29 EPS for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC); Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares (ICL) Shorts Increased By 1.84%

Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ICL) had an increase of 1.84% in short interest. ICL’s SI was 1.66M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.84% from 1.63 million shares previously. With 141,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ICL)’s short sellers to cover ICL’s short positions. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 135,845 shares traded. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has risen 14.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ICL News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Israel Chemicals At ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – SK Capital Closes Acquisition of the Fire Safety and Oil Additives Businesses from Israel Chemicals Ltd. and Changes Name to; 23/05/2018 – Israel Chemicals (“ICL”) Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Existing Notes; 28/03/2018 – ICL SEES RECORDING CAPITAL GAIN ABOUT $840M IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – ICL: PETITION FILED AGAINST PERMITS FOR ROTEM’S PONDS 4 AND 5; 08/03/2018 – Israel Chemicals unveils strategy, sets 5-year targets; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Israel Chemicals at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – SK CAPITAL CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE FIRE SAFETY AND OIL ADDITIVES BUSINESSES FROM ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD. AND CHANGES NAME TO PERIMETER SOLUTIONS; 10/05/2018 – ICL 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD ICL.TA – QTRLY SHR $0.08

Analysts expect Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to report $0.29 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 93.33% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. METC’s profit would be $12.01 million giving it 3.08 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 11.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 21,409 shares traded. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has declined 25.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.88% the S&P500. Some Historical METC News: 21/03/2018 Ramaco Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO CEO MICHAEL BAUERSACHS COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO SAYS RAIL DELAYS COULD LAST INTO THIRD QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q Rev $55.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ramaco Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (METC); 27/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $29 MLN TO $34 MLN OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.04 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. The firm extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. The company has market cap of $147.79 million. The Company’s development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has a 5.32 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ramaco Resources has $700 highest and $500 lowest target. $6’s average target is 68.07% above currents $3.57 stock price. Ramaco Resources had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15.

