Analysts See $0.29 EPS for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE); Cra International (CRAI) Shorts Raised By 19.06%

Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) had an increase of 19.06% in short interest. CRAI’s SI was 126,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.06% from 106,500 shares previously. With 37,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s short sellers to cover CRAI’s short positions. The SI to Cra International Inc’s float is 1.76%. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 32,022 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 24.62% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl Reaffirms FY18 Rev of $380M-$392M

Analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 21.62% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. NINE’s profit would be $8.36 million giving it 13.40 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Nine Energy Service, Inc.’s analysts see -61.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 41,501 shares traded. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has declined 34.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NINE News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine And Downgrades Two Classes Of Mlmt 2008-C1; 30/04/2018 – NINE SAYS CORE DIGITAL REVENUE PACING ~21% AHEAD CYTD; 22/05/2018 – EGYPT FREE SHOPS CO – NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 76.3 MLN VS EGP 83.7 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Nine-Time All Star Center Fielder, Fred Lynn; 10/04/2018 – RUSSIA BID AT U.N. SECURITY COUNCIL TO ESTABLISH NEW INQUIRY INTO CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACKS IN SYRIA FAILS TO GET MINIMUM NINE VOTES NEEDED TO PASS; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA- Ten and Nine networks in $900 mln bid for cricket media rights – The Australian; 13/04/2018 – DoJ PA Eastern: Charges Filed Against Nine Memebrs of Kensington Area “TRUHITTAZ” Drug Trafficking Group; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, After Deal Closes Number of Directors on Flipkart’s Board May Be Increased to Nine at Any Time –Filing; 13/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Announces Indictment of Nine Alleged Members of Major Cocaine Supply Network In Paterson; 12/04/2018 – NINE SAYS IT IS NOT GRANTED AUSTRALIAN CRICKET RIGHTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CRA International, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc accumulated 15,663 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Com reported 30,669 shares stake. 112 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 9,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech invested in 8,820 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 38,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 47,414 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 121,109 shares. 59,444 were reported by Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Liability. Blackrock reported 910,496 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 122,461 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 7,850 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 11,592 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 50,204 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company has market cap of $305.52 million. The firm advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides firms through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services well-known provider that targets unconventional gas and oil resource development in North America. The company has market cap of $447.75 million. It operates in two divisions, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services.

