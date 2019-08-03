Analysts See $0.29 EPS for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP); Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Had 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. See Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley 18.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim 19.0000

15/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Initiate

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.71% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. T_ITP’s profit would be $17.07 million giving it 15.45 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Intertape Polymer Group Inc.’s analysts see 3.57% EPS growth. It closed at $17.92 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $27,541 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider McGahan Keith M sold $27,541.

The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 519,943 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: BERNICE WELLES RECOMMENDED TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Shrotriya Holds 5.92% Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA 4Q LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 25C; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN AMENDED TO ELIMINATE POISON PILL; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Had Seen 2018 Revenue $90M-$110M; 05/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON EVOMELA®; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA LICENSING PACT W/ UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN TO $115 MLN

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $798.30 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Company has 0.01% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 4,975 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 67,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 58,000 shares. Primecap Com Ca owns 11.06M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Armistice Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.93 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability holds 120,645 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% or 8,414 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 138,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 66,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 191,027 shares.

More recent Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Intertape Polymer Group Inc.â€™s (TSE:ITP) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “10 Undervalued Stocks for the Enterprising Investor – August 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on August 13, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intertape Polymer Group – A Turnaround On A Roll – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 13, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the specialty packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It develops, makes, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. It has a 22.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes; flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment.