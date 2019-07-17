Analysts See $0.29 EPS for Hydro One Limited (H); Fuel Tech Has 2.14 Sentiment

Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 15 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 7 sold and decreased their stakes in Fuel Tech Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.77 million shares, up from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fuel Tech Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter's $0.32 EPS. T_H's profit would be $172.84M giving it 20.10 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Hydro One Limited's analysts see -44.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 365,324 shares traded. Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution utility in Ontario. The company has market cap of $13.90 billion. The firm owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 306 transmission stations, as well as 1,026 distribution and regulating stations. It currently has negative earnings. It serves approximately 1.4 million residential and business clients across the province of Ontario, and large industrial clients and local distribution companies.

Among 4 analysts covering Hydro One (TSE:H), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hydro One had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Industrial Alliance Securities. The stock of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Raymond James. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 18.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.75 million. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Fuel Tech, Inc. for 1.49 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 437,158 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 303,559 shares. The Nebraska-based Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 243,128 shares.

Analysts await Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share.