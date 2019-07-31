Analysts See $0.29 EPS for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI); DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS ORDINARY SH (DMGGF) Shorts Up By 195.83%

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:DMGGF) had an increase of 195.83% in short interest. DMGGF’s SI was 14,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 195.83% from 4,800 shares previously. With 103,700 avg volume, 0 days are for DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:DMGGF)’s short sellers to cover DMGGF’s short positions. The stock increased 62.50% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.195. About 12,850 shares traded. DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMGGF) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. HASI’s profit would be $18.52 million giving it 24.09 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s analysts see 7.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 199,949 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 38.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency firm that manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company has market cap of $18.22 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,900 are held by Sector Pension Invest Board. Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). 73,736 are owned by Raymond James. Bard Associates Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 22,669 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 2.71M shares. 10,778 are held by Smithfield Trust. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0% or 390 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 52,475 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 3,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 18,817 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Art Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 33 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 28.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

Among 5 analysts covering Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Hannon Armstrong had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Roth Capital maintained Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) rating on Monday, February 25. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $27 target.