Analysts See $0.29 EPS for F.N.B. (FNB); Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Stake By $26.38 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 7.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 133,909 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 1.75M shares with $344.55 million value, down from 1.88 million last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 984,991 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Analysts expect F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. FNB’s profit would be $94.21 million giving it 9.95 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, F.N.B. Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 2.04 million shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $32,544. $6,040 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares were bought by Bena Pamela A. MOTLEY DAVID L had bought 2,500 shares worth $27,799. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares were bought by Mencini Frank C.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, firms, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It operates through four divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold F.N.B. Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.