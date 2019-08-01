Analysts See $-0.29 EPS for Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH); Shorts at Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Raised By 0.47%

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 262.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Evolent Health, Inc.’s analysts see -23.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 1.43 million shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 66.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 06/03/2018 – Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT SEES 2Q ADJ REV $139.0M TO $143.0M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2018 Adjusted Rev $565M to $585M; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N FY2018 REV VIEW $577.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Partners with SOMOS IPA to Accelerate Transition to Value-Based Care in New York City Communities; 20/03/2018 – Evolent Health Supports Ten ACOs Accepted to Next Generation ACO Program for 2018 Performance Year; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2Q Adj Rev $139M-$143M

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) had an increase of 0.47% in short interest. KNDI’s SI was 6.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.47% from 6.10 million shares previously. With 267,200 avg volume, 23 days are for Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s short sellers to cover KNDI’s short positions. The SI to Kandi Technologies Group Inc’s float is 16.4%. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 120,217 shares traded. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) has risen 32.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KNDI News: 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group Working Cap Surplus Was $50.1M as of March 31; 23/05/2018 – Kandi Pure EV Models K22 and K27 with Driving Range over 200km Receive MIIT Approvals; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q Rev $33.8M; 28/03/2018 – Kandi Technologies Unveils All-Electric SUV Geely Global Hawk EX3 in Hangzhou; 23/05/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP – PURCHASERS OF 2 APPROVED 200-KM EV MODELS WILL BE QUALIFIED TO RECEIVE HIGHER NATIONAL & LOCAL SUBSIDIES; 16/03/2018 Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC SAYS “2017 WAS STILL A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR KANDI”; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q EPS 7c; 30/03/2018 – Kandi Model K23 Production Launched by Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES – IN 2017, BUSINESS “HEAVILY IMPACTED FROM CONFUSION SURROUNDING REUSABLE BATTERY EXCHANGE MODEL”

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and commercializes electric vehicles , EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $279.73 million. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.39 million shares or 24.50% more from 1.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) for 1,000 shares. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.46% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) or 200 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc invested 0% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 97,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 152,637 were reported by Morgan Stanley. One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) for 98,323 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Millennium Limited Liability holds 0% or 183,424 shares in its portfolio. Kistler reported 850 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 53,750 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) for 21,834 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) for 1,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 33,092 shares.

More notable recent Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kandi: Ideally Positioned For Upcoming Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kandi Technologies Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kandi Technologies Announces Share Buyback of Up to $20 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.34 million activity. Hu Xiaoming bought 137,000 shares worth $756,240.

More notable recent Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Companies Trying to Change U.S. Healthcare – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Evolent Health Inc (EVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Monday, March 4 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $19 target. The stock of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EVH in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $574.99 million. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The company's services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.