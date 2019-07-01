Analysts See $0.29 EPS for Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX); Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 10.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 331,966 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock declined 3.80%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 3.64M shares with $39.79 million value, up from 3.31M last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $45.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 5.54M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS HAS NOT RECIEVED ANY ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV

Analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 26.09% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. EEX’s profit would be $20.84 million giving it 9.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Emerald Expositions Events, Inc.’s analysts see -45.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 57,050 shares traded. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has declined 36.22% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EEX News: 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Net $38.1M; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Emerald Expositions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Rev $142.2M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.3% Position in Emerald Expositions; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 06/03/2018 EMERALD EXPOSITIONS REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING BY HOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Emerald Expositions Events Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEX); 08/03/2018 – Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Infosys Announces Strategic Partnership With Toyota Material Handling Europe – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Infosys Selected by Posti as Key Digital Transformation Technology Partner – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge Engage to Redefine Contact Center Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Bank Of America Corp stake by 2,740 shares to 1,960 valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle International Corp stake by 13,681 shares and now owns 9,506 shares. Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Prn) was reduced too.