Analysts See $0.29 EPS for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA); Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares (INFY) Shorts Lowered By 11.59%

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report $0.29 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. DEA’s profit would be $20.92M giving it 18.54 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 254,108 shares traded. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has risen 0.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DEA News: 04/05/2018 – Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Easterly Government Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEA); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MLN OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE — FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC DEA.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:INFY) had a decrease of 11.59% in short interest. INFY’s SI was 90.56M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 11.59% from 102.43 million shares previously. With 11.51 million avg volume, 8 days are for Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:INFY)’s short sellers to cover INFY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 3.00 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- CO INITIATED IDENTIFICATION, EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR UNITS KALLIDUS AND SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS-NETWORK TO BE USED TO RUN PILOT OF FINACLE TRADE CONNECT, DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY TO ADDRESS TRADE FINANCE PROCESS REQUIREMENTS OF BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY OPER MARGIN 22% TO 24%

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. The company has market cap of $47.80 billion. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. It has a 21.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions.

