Analysts See $0.29 EPS for Constellium SE (CSTM); Shorts at OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG WIEN ORDINARY S (OERCF) Raised By 3.81%

OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG WIEN ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:OERCF) had an increase of 3.81% in short interest. OERCF’s SI was 468,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.81% from 451,300 shares previously. It closed at $35.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. CSTM’s profit would be $39.68M giving it 10.96 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Constellium SE’s analysts see 123.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 1.31M shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Ã–sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services primarily in Austria and Germany. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The company's Mail & Branch Network segment engages in the acceptance, sorting, and delivery of letters, and advertising and print media; provision of address management, data management, mailroom management, document scanning, and response management services; and retail goods, philatelic and telecommunications products, and financial services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Parcel and Logistics segment is involved in the acceptance, sorting, and delivery of standard and express parcels; and provision of specialty logistics services, such as express delivery and value logistics, as well as contract logistics, fulfilment services, Webshop logistics, and Webshop infrastructure.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market.