Analysts See $-0.29 EPS for Canopy Growth (CGC); Profile of 7 Analysts Covering HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.67 EPS previously, Canopy Growth Corporation’s analysts see -56.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 1.25M shares traded. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has risen 25.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGC News: 28/05/2018 – MARK WARE JOINS CANOPY GROWTH AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 28/05/2018 DR. MARK WARE JOINS CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Canopy Growth Corporation Announces Entry Into The African Market With Acquisition Of Daddy Cann Lesotho; 30/05/2018 – CANOPY GROWTH ACQUIRES DADDY CANN LESOTHO; 31/05/2018 – CANOPY RIVERS – BOARD NOW INCLUDES TWO NOMINEES OF CANOPY GROWTH CORP AND THREE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – CANOPY GROWTH CORP – ALL KEY MEMBERS OF HIGHLANDS’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ORGANIZATION AS PART OF CANOPY GROWTH

Among 10 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. HealthEquity had 17 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Friday, March 1. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $82 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HQY in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust upgraded the shares of HQY in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained the shares of HQY in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HQY in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird. Bank of America maintained the shares of HQY in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Neutral” rating. See HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canopy Growth had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. GMP Securities upgraded the shares of CGC in report on Monday, April 22 to “Buy” rating.

Canopy Growth Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. The company has market cap of $11.25 billion. The firm offers dried, oil, and softgel cannabis products. It currently has negative earnings. Canopy Growth Corporation also sells its products through online.

The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 86,107 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c