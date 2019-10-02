Analysts See $0.29 EPS for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP); TMX GROUP LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (TMXXF) Shorts Up By 74.29%

Analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report $0.29 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. BCBP’s profit would be $4.77 million giving it 10.84 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 25,014 shares traded. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 13.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 13/04/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: CPI SHOULD PICK UP SLIGHTLY AS ECO. RECOVERS; 13/04/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: THERE ARE UNCERTAINTIES ON DOMESTIC REFORMS; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB RELEASES GOLDFAJN’S PRESENTATION ON WEBSITE; 27/03/2018 – RABOBANK:BCB MINUTES REINFORCE SIGN OF CUT IN MAY,PAUSE IN JUNE; 25/04/2018 – BCB ROCHA: BRAZIL RECEIVED $1.5B IN FOREIGN INV. FROM APR.1-23; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL BCB: LONG TERM TAX TJLP CUT TO 6.6% BETWEEN APRIL-JUNE; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB DIRECTOR OTAVIO DAMASO SPEAKS IN BRASILIA; 26/04/2018 – BCB’S DAMASO: FINTECHS TO HAVE SIMPLER AUTHORIZATION PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – BCB ROCHA: MAR. SURPLUS LESS THAN MAR/17 SURPLUS DUE TO IMPORTS; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN

TMX GROUP LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had an increase of 74.29% in short interest. TMXXF’s SI was 67,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 74.29% from 38,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 339 days are for TMX GROUP LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)’s short sellers to cover TMXXF’s short positions. It closed at $87.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is BCB Bancorp (BCBP) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCB Bancorp’s Growth To Slow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Share Price Is Up 22% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of $6.3 Million Private Placement of Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $206.91 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $31,072 activity. 1,419 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares with value of $18,482 were bought by Rizzo James G.. BALLANCE ROBERT also bought $12,590 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.72, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold BCB Bancorp, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 1.92% more from 4.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern holds 159,275 shares. Strs Ohio reported 21,300 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management accumulated 11,900 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd Company reported 0.45% stake. Parametric Port Associate Limited Company has invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 33,112 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). California State Teachers Retirement holds 21,475 shares. Pl Advsr Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 152,216 shares. Ameritas holds 832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 250,335 are owned by State Street Corporation. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 56,306 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 780,762 shares.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses primarily for capital markets in Canada. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. It operates in six divisions: Market Insights; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing; Energy Trading & Clearing; and Market Solutions. It has a 15.53 P/E ratio. The firm operates Toronto Stock Exchange, a national stock exchange for the senior equities market; TSX Venture Exchange, a national stock exchange for the public venture equity market; and an exchange for the trading of securities.