Analysts See $-0.29 EPS for Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP); Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 28 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 28 decreased and sold stakes in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The funds in our database now own: 10.18 million shares, down from 11.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.37 EPS change or 89.10% from last quarter’s $-2.66 EPS. After having $-1.54 EPS previously, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -81.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 17,864 shares traded. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.16 million. The firm develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 130,169 shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) has declined 8.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.45% the S&P500.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $487.66 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

