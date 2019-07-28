Analysts See $-0.29 EPS for Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP); Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Shorts Up By 15.72%

Analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.37 EPS change or 89.10% from last quarter’s $-2.66 EPS. After having $-1.54 EPS previously, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -81.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 17,260 shares traded. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.67 million. The firm develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The company has market cap of $787.37 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders.