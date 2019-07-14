Analysts See $0.29 EPS for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH); CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was downgraded by Northland Capital to “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 14. See CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 20.83% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. AHH’s profit would be $20.13 million giving it 14.31 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 7.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 144,254 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 19.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q Rev $51.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The Firm also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in its stabilized portfolio. It has a 47.7 P/E ratio.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $555.73 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1204.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

