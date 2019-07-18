Analysts See $-0.28 EPS for Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN); Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report $-0.28 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Zendesk, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 744,626 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 17 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 13 sold and decreased their stakes in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.61 million shares, up from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for 42,415 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 30,120 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.01% invested in the company for 13,786 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,612 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $319.86 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 19.45 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

