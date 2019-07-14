Analysts See $0.28 EPS for Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN); BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Sentiment Is 1.19

BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.74, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 25 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 21 sold and trimmed positions in BCB Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.60 million shares, down from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding BCB Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report $0.28 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. TRN’s profit would be $36.35 million giving it 17.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Trinity Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 944,864 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 20/05/2018 – A Trinity of Opinions on the Met’s `Heavenly Bodies’; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY: $449.4M IN OUTSTANDING NOTES CAN BE REDEEMED; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 16/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO

Among 4 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trinity Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 22 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold Trinity Industries, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 37,190 shares. Creative Planning invested in 17,676 shares. Jefferies Group Lc has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 13,812 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com accumulated 297,104 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt L P holds 80,740 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 13D Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 3.48% or 534,520 shares. Kennedy Management Inc reported 0.07% stake. Caxton Assocs L P has 0.09% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). City Hldg Communications holds 167 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Paragon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 119,558 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtn Lc. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc has 0.04% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 117,437 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 2,085 shares. 10,052 were accumulated by Asset.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 27,104 shares traded or 29.87% up from the average. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) has declined 16.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PUBLISHES GOLDFAJN’S SPEECH IN BRASILIA; 28/03/2018 – BRAZIL CUTS RESERVE REQUIREMENTS TO LOWER BORROWING COSTS: BCB; 19/03/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: TRADE PROTECTIONISM IS RISK, NOT REALITY; 19/03/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: CRYPTO CURRENCIES DON’T OFFER STABILITY; 23/03/2018 – BCB SEES 2018 CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT AT $23.3B; 29/03/2018 – BCB: BRAZIL REFORMS NEEDED TO LOWER STRUCTURAL INTEREST RATE; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL BILL ON BCB AUTHONOMY WON’T INCLUDE GDP TARGET: SENATOR; 19/03/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: EMERGING MKTS NEED TO BE READY FOR SHOCKS; 28/05/2018 – BCB CHIEF SAYS SHOCK UNLIKELY TO HAVE IMPACT ON MONETARY POLICY; 23/03/2018 – BCB: DEMAND FOR IMPORTS TO DRIVE CURRENT ACCT DEFICIT IN ’18

Analysts await BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BCBP’s profit will be $4.59M for 11.73 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by BCB Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. for 152,216 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 420,996 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 201,887 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 11,900 shares.

