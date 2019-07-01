Analysts See $0.28 EPS for The York Water Company (YORW); Marshfield Associates Has Lowered Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Position By $582,277

Marshfield Associates decreased Moody’s Corp. (MCO) stake by 0.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshfield Associates sold 3,217 shares as Moody’s Corp. (MCO)’s stock rose 13.39%. The Marshfield Associates holds 1.06 million shares with $191.57 million value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Moody’s Corp. now has $37.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $198.01. About 352,290 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/05/2018 – CMB FINANCIAL LEASING L-T ISSUER TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MONETISING VALUE OF JV STAKE HAS REDUCED DIVERSITY BUT INCREASED CASH BALANCES, AND LEFT UNCERTAINTY OVER USE OF PROCEEDS; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Agrobank’s Long-term Local-currency Deposit Rating To B1; Stable Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Panda Green’s Corporate Family Rating To B2, Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – COGNOR OUTLOOK POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S IMBALANCES HAVE RISEN IN PAST YEAR OR SO: MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – DEAN FOOD CUT TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying/Aaa Enhanced To Barbers Hill Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To Pisces Midco, Inc.; Stable Outlook

Analysts expect The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. YORW’s profit would be $3.63 million giving it 31.47 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, The York Water Company’s analysts see 27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 6,073 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,786 shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 2,334 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 16,473 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.1% or 103,231 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 0.01% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Voya Inv Management Lc accumulated 0% or 6,930 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 19,719 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 30,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 13,100 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). 992 are held by Ameritas Invest. Citigroup Inc owns 4,528 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer owns 750 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research has invested 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 insider sales for $79,404 activity. 29 shares were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C, worth $1,008 on Thursday, June 20. Cawley James H bought $30 worth of stock or 1 shares. Shares for $1,831 were bought by GANG MICHAEL W on Monday, April 15. 20 shares were bought by BRACEY VERNON L, worth $609 on Tuesday, January 15. $407 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Keller Jody L. The insider Strine John H bought 44 shares worth $1,325. Rasmussen Steven R bought $591 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Thursday, June 20.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $456.71 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 33.51 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Invest Co Ltd stated it has 1.97% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). American Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 165 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 17,847 shares. Hills Commercial Bank And Trust owns 1,470 shares. Argyle Mngmt invested in 1,400 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Tru owns 105 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 9,527 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 1,867 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 2,122 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 2,462 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Com invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) has 0.13% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 41,113 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s had 15 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, February 25. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, April 25. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $19200 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $182 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.84 million for 25.52 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.