Analysts See $0.28 EPS for The York Water Company (YORW); Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Bodycote PLC had 31 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by HSBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 1000 target in Thursday, March 14 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 17 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, January 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. The stock of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Berenberg. The stock of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. Peel Hunt maintained Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. See Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 925.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1060.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 925.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 830.00 New Target: GBX 800.00 Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 925.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 815.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 925.00 Maintain

Analysts expect The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. YORW’s profit would be $3.63M giving it 32.24 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, The York Water Company’s analysts see 27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 20,063 shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $467.85 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 34.33 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $79,404 activity. Another trade for 5 shares valued at $149 was bought by McGlaughlin Erin C. Waters Ernest J bought $170 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Monday, April 15. On Monday, April 15 Hand Joseph Thomas bought $6,898 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 210 shares. Keller Jody L bought $407 worth of stock or 12 shares. NEWCOMER ROBERT P also bought $983 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares. 560 shares were bought by HINES JEFFREY R, worth $16,857. Rasmussen Steven R bought 17 shares worth $591.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associates accumulated 0.01% or 1,575 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 879 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0.15% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). National Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 95,212 shares. Fulton Bank Na has invested 0.07% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Pennsylvania Tru owns 56,931 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 89,567 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 451,035 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity stated it has 21,629 shares. Northern Trust holds 176,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 0% or 30,875 shares. Strs Ohio has 18,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer holds 750 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.58 billion GBP. The firm operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

The stock decreased 0.96% or GBX 8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 824.5. About 137,271 shares traded. Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.