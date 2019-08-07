Analysts See $0.28 EPS for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK); Powell Industries (POWL) SI Decreased By 11.37%

Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) had a decrease of 11.37% in short interest. POWL’s SI was 108,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.37% from 122,200 shares previously. With 36,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL)’s short sellers to cover POWL’s short positions. The SI to Powell Industries Inc’s float is 1.13%. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 47,165 shares traded or 13.15% up from the average. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has risen 4.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.34% the S&P500. Some Historical POWL News: 08/05/2018 – POWELL INDUSTRIES INC – ESTIMATES ITS SECOND HALF FISCAL 2018 PERFORMANCE TO SHOW AN IMPROVEMENT OVER FIRST HALF; 16/04/2018 – Windrush immigration cases bring back the spectre of Enoch Powell; 21/03/2018 – Powell: Asset Prices In Some Areas Are Elevated Relative To Long-Run Historical Norms; 05/03/2018 Rate Savvy Investors Embraced Financials ETF as Powell Testified; 25/05/2018 – Powell: More Transparency on Regulation Should Boost Confidence in Financial System; 08/05/2018 – Dollar hits renewed 2018 highs after Powell comments; 11/04/2018 – The Fed releases minutes of its last meeting Wednesday afternoon, and markets are looking to see signs of a ‘Powell put,’ or assurance that the new Fed Chair will loosen policy if financial conditions go south; 21/03/2018 – Powell: FOMC Participants Reported Hearing Concerns About Future Trade Actions, Seeing It As Risk To Outlook; 21/03/2018 – POWELL: FISCAL POLICY HAS BECOME MORE STIMULATIVE; 20/03/2018 – Hong Kong awaits Powell’s Fed debut with bated breath

Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter's $0.49 EPS. LSXMK's profit would be $89.35 million giving it 36.61 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, The Liberty SiriusXM Group's analysts see 47.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 358,150 shares traded. The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has declined 11.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.46% the S&P500.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $13.08 billion. The firm provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand and MySXM over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile devices, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It has a 25.42 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company has market cap of $400.64 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. It has a 3853.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in gas and oil refining, offshore gas and oil production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets.

