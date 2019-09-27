Analysts See $0.28 EPS for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC); NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY COMMON SHARES (NXOPF) Shorts Up By 54.9%

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXOPF) had an increase of 54.9% in short interest. NXOPF’s SI was 131,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 54.9% from 84,700 shares previously. With 51,200 avg volume, 3 days are for NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXOPF)’s short sellers to cover NXOPF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.0093 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3298. About 15,480 shares traded. NexOptic Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:NXOPF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.15% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. SITC’s profit would be $50.56 million giving it 13.52 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, SITE Centers Corp.’s analysts see -9.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 715,134 shares traded. SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has risen 5.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.63% the S&P500.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering SITE Centers Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:SITC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SITE Centers Corp. Common Stock has $1400 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14’s average target is -7.53% below currents $15.14 stock price. SITE Centers Corp. Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since June 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) rating on Friday, September 13. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $1400 target.

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, invests in the area of optical and lens technologies. The company has market cap of $44.56 million. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Canadian technology development company, Spectrum Optix Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system, a fixed-magnification digital telescope with a narrow field of view.

