Analysts See $-0.28 EPS for Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG); Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 327 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 290 decreased and sold their equity positions in Weyerhaeuser Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 548.03 million shares, down from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Weyerhaeuser Co in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 227 Increased: 244 New Position: 83.

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report $-0.28 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Pure Storage, Inc.’s analysts see -24.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 100.18% up from the average. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 30.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTG News: 21/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo On Growing In An Extremely Competitive All-Flash Storage Market; 22/05/2018 – Pure Storage Launches New Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage 1Q Rev $255.9M; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Bogle Investment Adds Pure Storage, Exits Exelixis: 13F; 23/05/2018 – The Future of Infrastructure Design: Data-Centric Architecture; 27/03/2018 – Announcing AIRI: Industry’s First Integrated Al-Ready Infrastructure for Deploying Deep Learning at Scale; 04/04/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 23/05/2018 – Introducing the New FlashArray//X: Shared Accelerated Storage for Every Workload

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09 million for 34.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 1.20 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has declined 25.53% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Fiduciary Counselling Inc holds 29.88% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company for 263,161 shares. Taylor Asset Management Inc owns 533,940 shares or 9.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 8.52% invested in the company for 4.30 million shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 3.78% in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 245,291 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $18.74 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

Among 2 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pure Storage had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co.

