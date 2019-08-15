Analysts See $-0.28 EPS for Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG); Orasure Technologies Has 1.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report $-0.28 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Pure Storage, Inc.’s analysts see -24.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 3.37 million shares traded. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 30.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTG News: 23/05/2018 – Pure Storage Announces AIRI™ Mini: Complete, AI-Ready Infrastructure for Everyone; 22/05/2018 – Pure Storage CEO says companies need to keep data ‘hot’ to work with AI, which will drive business; 23/05/2018 – The Future of Infrastructure Design: Data-Centric Architecture; 23/05/2018 – Pure Storage Delivers Pure Evergreen Storage Service (ES2) Along with Major Upgrade to Evergreen Program; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 10/04/2018 – Veeam and Pure Storage Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Data Management Platform for the Always-On Enterprise; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage

Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.66, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 87 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 52 sold and decreased their equity positions in Orasure Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 55.78 million shares, up from 55.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Orasure Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 36 Increased: 63 New Position: 24.

The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 515,082 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) has declined 49.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer; 18/04/2018 – FDA: OraSure Technologies, Inc.- Cocaine Metabolite MICRO-PLATE EIA, Catalog Number: 1122SC, UDI: (0100608337000429(17)180228(1; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 5C; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC OSUR.O SAYS ROBERTO CUCA APPOINTED CFO; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Management LLC Exits OraSure Technologies; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $42.0M, EST. $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC – CUCA WILL SUCCEED RONALD SPAIR; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. for 17,767 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 1.61 million shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 1.49% invested in the company for 2.88 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Systematic Financial Management Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $443.80 million. It operates in two divisions, OSUR and DNAG. It has a 22.61 P/E ratio. The firm also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.

Among 3 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1800 lowest target. $23.25’s average target is 75.87% above currents $13.22 stock price. Pure Storage had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”.