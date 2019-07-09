Analysts See $0.28 EPS for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP); Wolverine Asset Management Has Lowered Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Put) (HSBC) Stake By $1.63 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Put) (HSBC) stake by 97.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 40,700 shares as Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Put) (HSBC)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 1,200 shares with $48,000 value, down from 41,900 last quarter. Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Put) now has $169.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 985,270 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 26/04/2018 – Ex-HSBC foreign exchange trader gets 2-year US prison term; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 13/04/2018 – Robots aid HSBC battle against fraud; 15/03/2018 – HSBC DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR U.K. BANK IN 2017 OF 59 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – HSBC APPOINTS BORJA AZPILICUETA AS GLOBAL HEAD OF FINANCIAL SPONSORS GROUP; 29/05/2018 – 67LI: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit with HSBC; 17/04/2018 – PIRC ALSO RECOMMENDS INVESTORS VOTE AGAINST REELECTION OF SIX HSBC BOARD MEMBERS; 20/05/2018 – HSBC ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 460.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. PAGP’s profit would be $44.66M giving it 22.33 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Plains GP Holdings, L.P.’s analysts see -69.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 1.78M shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 0.12% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS GP 1Q REV. $8.40B; 20/04/2018 – Plains GP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Plains GP Class A 20.2% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/04/2018 – DJ Plains GP Holdings LP Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAGP); 05/04/2018 – Plains GP Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 4,066 shares to 28,566 valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 335,000 shares. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Put) (NYSE:VIPS) was raised too.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

