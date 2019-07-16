Analysts See $0.28 EPS for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS); Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Trimmed By $857,166 Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Holding

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) stake by 13.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN)’s stock declined 6.32%. The Lagoda Investment Management Lp holds 76,873 shares with $5.63 million value, down from 88,615 last quarter. Seattle Genetics Inc now has $10.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 851,730 shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety

Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 37.78% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. JBGS’s profit would be $37.54M giving it 35.34 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, JBG SMITH Properties’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 301,467 shares traded. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has risen 15.08% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JBGS News: 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 12/03/2018 JBG SMITH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 21/04/2018 – DJ JBG SMITH Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBGS); 16/05/2018 – JBG Smith Properties: AJ Jackson Joins Company as Executive VP, Social Impact Investment; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces Sale of Summit Office Buildings to Brookfield Property Partners; 03/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 16/05/2018 – JBG Smith Properties Announces Washington D.C. Housing Initiative

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. 20,148 shares were sold by SIEGALL CLAY B, worth $1.31 million.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) stake by 2,901 shares to 36,931 valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) stake by 19,057 shares and now owns 99,149 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,564 are held by Metropolitan Life. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com reported 5,059 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 36,360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 972 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company invested 0.04% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Lagoda Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 76,873 shares or 7.16% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 224,831 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested in 4,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Tributary Cap Limited has invested 0.1% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 18,215 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The Company’s assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. It has a 71.96 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

