Analysts See $-0.28 EPS for Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC); Last Week Energous (WATT) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energous has $20 highest and $18.1 lowest target. $19.05’s average target is 387.21% above currents $3.91 stock price. Energous had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by National Securities with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, March 5. See Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18.1 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: National Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) to report $-0.28 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Intec Pharma Ltd.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 30.18% or $0.131 during the last trading session, reaching $0.565. About 3.46 million shares traded or 213.20% up from the average. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has declined 88.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NTEC News: 03/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Ltd. to Host Key Opinion Leader Luncheon on Novel Drug Delivery Solutions in the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease; 10/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHRS; 26/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Appoints Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D. to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA REPORTS PRICING OF $35.4M OFFERING OF ORDINARY; 15/05/2018 – Intec Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 09/03/2018 Intec Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Presented Phase 1 PK and Safety Data From Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa at American Academy of Neurology Annua; 11/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $35.4M PUBLIC OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – INTEC PHARMA LTD – WITH POMERANTZ’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD HAS SEVEN DIRECTORS INCLUDING SIX WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 04/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Group Lunch Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 11

More notable recent Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can European Expansion Aid Canopy Growth (CGC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FGEN,DVA,NTEC – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intec Pharma’s Accordion Pill flunks late-stage Parkinson’s study; shares down 78% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. The company has market cap of $18.81 million. The Company’s Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa , which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $119.79 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

More notable recent Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energous (WATT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Energous Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Energous Corp (WATT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Solar Struggles Make Tesla Stock a Risky Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Energous Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raging Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% or 403,009 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc holds 0% or 39,012 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com owns 12,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Hood River Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). American Intll Group Incorporated reported 15,226 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 156,257 shares in its portfolio. 36,492 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 241,303 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 29,809 shares. 13,178 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assocs. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com reported 2,300 shares.