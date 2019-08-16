Analysts See $-0.28 EPS for Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC); Hennessy Advisors Has 1 Sentiment

Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 10 cut down and sold stock positions in Hennessy Advisors Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.25 million shares, down from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hennessy Advisors Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. for 36,175 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 182,842 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Osmium Partners Llc has 0.49% invested in the company for 63,292 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,646 shares.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $70.59 million. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. It has a 6.03 P/E ratio. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. The company has market cap of $15.02 million. The Company’s Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa , which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients.

