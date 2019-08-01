Analysts See $0.28 EPS for Gray Television, Inc. (GTN); Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. See Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $355.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $382.0000 New Target: $348.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $330.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 39.13% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GTN’s profit would be $28.25 million giving it 15.85 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Gray Television, Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 837,657 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Among 3 analysts covering Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gray Television had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Barrington maintained Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Noble Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The firm also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Gray Television, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Macquarie Gp stated it has 6,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 176,132 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 7.01M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 54,688 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company owns 93,907 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.07% or 354,291 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 24,767 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd reported 1.01M shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 34,850 shares. 28,048 are owned by Principal Gp. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 36,564 shares.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Illumina – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Illumina News: Why ILMN Stock Is Plummeting – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity. $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by Dadswell Charles. EPSTEIN ROBERT S had sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110 on Friday, February 1. FLATLEY JAY T sold 3,300 shares worth $969,078. deSouza Francis A sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $299.38. About 1.54 million shares traded or 34.54% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55