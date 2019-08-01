Analysts See $0.28 EPS for Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM); U S Physical Therapy Has 1.56 Sentiment

U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 98 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 63 decreased and sold their equity positions in U S Physical Therapy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 12.57 million shares, down from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding U S Physical Therapy Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 55 Increased: 63 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 64.71% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. T_GCM’s profit would be $13.52 million giving it 4.52 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Gran Colombia Gold Corp.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 77,995 shares traded. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver exploration, development, and production firm in Colombia. The company has market cap of $244.40 million. It focuses on the Segovia activities comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owns interest in the Zancudo project located in the TitiribÃ­ mining district of Antioquia.

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.73 per share. USPH’s profit will be $10.34M for 39.75 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Bard Associates Inc holds 3.55% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for 67,090 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 116,844 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.26% invested in the company for 174,084 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,002 shares.