Analysts See $0.28 EPS for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF); CVB Financial (CVBF) Sentiment Is 1.8

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. FCF’s profit would be $27.59 million giving it 11.46 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 230,141 shares traded. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) has declined 19.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FCF News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates First Commonwealth Financial ‘BBB-‘; Outlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL- FIRST COMMONWEALTH BANK PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $50 MLN OF ITS 5.500% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2033; 10/05/2018 – RCI REITERATING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 29/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Bank names David Folkwein as Regional President; 15/03/2018 – Altice Europe to Generate Operating FCF of EUR2.4B to EUR2.6B in 2018; 24/04/2018 – First Commonwealth (PA) 1Q Rev $81M; 30/04/2018 – AIR CANADA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR EBITDAR MARGIN, FCF, ROIC; 27/03/2018 – First Commonwealth Financial Receives Regulatory Approval for Foundation Bank Merger; 16/05/2018 – FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL- FIRST COMMONWEALTH BANK PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $50 MLN OF ITS 4.875% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.64, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 83 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 46 reduced and sold their stakes in CVB Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 82.72 million shares, up from 79.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CVB Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 65 New Position: 18.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding firm for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Analysts await CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 26.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CVBF’s profit will be $53.26M for 13.26 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by CVB Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in CVB Financial Corp. for 340,236 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 4.15 million shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Champlain Investment Partners Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 2.27 million shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 0.3% in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7.25 million shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The Company’s consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12,900 activity. Tomb Matthew C also bought $12,900 worth of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) on Friday, May 24.

