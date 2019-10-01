Analysts See $0.28 EPS for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF); RIO2 LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RIOFF) Shorts Raised By 27.59%

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 115.38% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. CF’s profit would be $61.14M giving it 43.90 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -78.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 988,807 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR

RIO2 LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) had an increase of 27.59% in short interest. RIOFF’s SI was 3,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 27.59% from 2,900 shares previously. With 50,200 avg volume, 0 days are for RIO2 LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RIOFF)’s short sellers to cover RIOFF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.96% or $0.0187 during the last trading session, reaching $0.332. About 12,000 shares traded. Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CF Industries Holdings has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52’s average target is 5.76% above currents $49.17 stock price. CF Industries Holdings had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.24% or 676,710 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 18,230 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 3,208 shares. Captrust Fincl invested in 604 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mgmt holds 3,977 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 25,000 shares. 78,223 were accumulated by American International Grp. Ellington Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 5,000 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru reported 130 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 359,970 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 234,302 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.74 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 24.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

More notable recent Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CuraLeaf down 12% on FDA Warning Letter – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fannie, Freddie swoon after `massively diluted’ note from Bove – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Vaping Growth Help Investors Extract More Value From Aphria Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Rio2 Limited Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States – Junior Mining Network” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Resource Sector Digest: Cobalt27 – The Good Ones Go Into Their Pot, The Bad Ones Go Into Your Crop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals firm in Americas. The company has market cap of $59.32 million. The firm has right and option to acquire interests in seven gold exploration prospects, which is located in Peru, covering an area of approximately 19,000 hectares. It currently has negative earnings. It had also applied for 10,000 hectares of exploration concessions in Nicaragua.