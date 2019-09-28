Analysts See $0.28 EPS for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF); ACCIONA SA ORDINARY SHARES (ACXIF) Shorts Down By 20%

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 115.38% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. CF’s profit would be $61.13M giving it 43.44 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -78.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 1.64M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE

ACCIONA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had a decrease of 20% in short interest. ACXIF’s SI was 400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20% from 500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4 days are for ACCIONA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s short sellers to cover ACXIF’s short positions. It closed at $103.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.62 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 24.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Among 4 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CF Industries Holdings has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52’s average target is 6.89% above currents $48.65 stock price. CF Industries Holdings had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc has 11,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 0.21% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 26,200 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Incorporated owns 9,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 179,024 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As owns 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 35,799 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake. 13,117 were reported by Capital Innovations Limited Liability. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 653 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.05% stake. Tarbox Family Office holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Division reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Company has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,792 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 853,480 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Another recent and important Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Acciona S.A. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2018.