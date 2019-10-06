Analysts See $0.28 EPS for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM); Northern Trust Has Decreased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Position By $410,700

Northern Trust Corp decreased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 0.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp sold 2,738 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock rose 17.49%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 286,698 shares with $43.26M value, down from 289,436 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $8.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $154.05. About 182,286 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has $16600 highest and $16300 lowest target. $164.50’s average target is 6.78% above currents $154.05 stock price. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $16600 target in Wednesday, September 11 report.

Northern Trust Corp increased Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 62,001 shares to 6.40 million valued at $273.84 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 713,978 shares and now owns 2.83M shares. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 23,099 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 686,324 shares. 411,669 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Legal General Grp Plc has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 170,574 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 2,215 are owned by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 162,430 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 176,783 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 6,225 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 17,402 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,438 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bamco Inc invested 1.81% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $45.77M for 48.14 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

