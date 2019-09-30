Analysts See $0.28 EPS for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM); Graham Capital Management LP Upped By $3.02 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $0.28 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. BSM’s profit would be $84.65M giving it 12.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 118,872 shares traded. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has declined 12.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BSM News: 19/04/2018 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Schedules Earnings Call for First Quarter of 2018; Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q PRODUCTION 42.4 MBOE/D; 21/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP BSM.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 10/05/2018 – BSM Technologies 2Q EPS C$0.021; 10/05/2018 – BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.021; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $114.5 MLN VS $124.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q Rev $114.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Black Stone Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSM); 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q EPS 13c; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C

Graham Capital Management Lp increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Graham Capital Management Lp acquired 20,000 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Graham Capital Management Lp holds 180,000 shares with $27.31 million value, up from 160,000 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $130.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $148.44. About 3.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marvin Palmer Assoc holds 35,538 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,546 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 276,217 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Allstate reported 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 605 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 54,745 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 81,057 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd invested 0.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt has 1.27% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 196,353 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc has 0.13% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 260,114 shares. Tompkins Corporation stated it has 1,931 shares. Advisor Limited Liability owns 16,531 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 7,800 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Company has 44,590 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 26.34% above currents $148.44 stock price. Salesforce.com had 17 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18400 target. Macquarie Research maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17100 target in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm owns mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,425 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.