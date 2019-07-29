Analysts See $0.28 EPS for Algoma Central (ALC); SCOR SHS PROV REGPT FRANCE (SZCRF) Sellers Decreased By 14.21% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. T_ALC’s profit would be $10.76 million giving it 11.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Algoma Central Corporation’s analysts see -147.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 515 shares traded. Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SCOR SHS PROV REGPT FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SZCRF) had a decrease of 14.21% in short interest. SZCRF’s SI was 47,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.21% from 54,900 shares previously. It closed at $44.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. The company has market cap of $497.47 million. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It has a 13.36 P/E ratio. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, and Ocean Shipping.

