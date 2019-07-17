Analysts See $0.28 EPS for Algoma Central (ALC); Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Sentiment Is 0.95

Analysts expect Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. T_ALC’s profit would be $10.76M giving it 11.37 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Algoma Central Corporation’s analysts see -147.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 3,000 shares traded. Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 54 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 57 reduced and sold stakes in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 12.37 million shares, up from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Applied Optoelectronics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 35 Increased: 35 New Position: 19.

More recent Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Algoma Central (TSE:ALC), A Stock That Climbed 13% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What To Know Before Buying Algoma Central Corporation (TSE:ALC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Monday’s TSX breakouts: A Canadian REIT yielding 5.4% with stable distributions paid in U.S. dollars – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: February 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. The company has market cap of $489.02 million. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, and Ocean Shipping.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $196.01 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.47 earnings per share, down 188.68% or $1.00 from last year’s $0.53 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% negative EPS growth.

Newtyn Management Llc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for 346,050 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 467,894 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 30,650 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.08% in the stock. Pdt Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 105,105 shares.