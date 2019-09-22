Analysts See $0.27 EPS for The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK); Prudential Plc Has Boosted Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position By $33.00 Million

Prudential Plc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 66.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Plc acquired 464,846 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Prudential Plc holds 1.16M shares with $83.30M value, up from 697,347 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $60.88B valuation. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is down 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 24. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.60% above currents $70.95 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral” rating.

Prudential Plc decreased Linde Plc stake by 106,010 shares to 374,541 valued at $75.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hartford Financial S (NYSE:HIG) stake by 138,777 shares and now owns 3.64 million shares. Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was reduced too.

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking services and products to individuals, and small and mid-size businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $578.54 million. The firm offers a range of deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and payroll cards. It has a 5.99 P/E ratio. It also provides securities backed lines of credit, automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through commercial mortgage backed securities and collateralized loan obligations.