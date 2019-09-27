Analysts See $0.27 EPS for RPT Realty (RPT); Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.63% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. RPT’s profit would be $21.70M giving it 12.60 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, RPT Realty’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 92,496 shares traded. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 6.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 1.19 BLN RUPEES VS 1.14 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 43 MLN RUPEES VS 80 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 2.17 BLN RUPEES VS 2.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Selects Brian Harper as Its Next President and Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 225.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 141.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST -; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET 225.6M RUPEES VS 141.5M; 23/05/2018 – RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.33 BLN RUPEES

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 67 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 67 trimmed and sold equity positions in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 50.76 million shares, up from 50.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 53 Increased: 42 New Position: 25.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $824,701 activity.

Analysts await Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. PEI’s profit will be $21.71M for 5.20 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $451.34 million. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust for 190,000 shares. Presima Inc. owns 1.41 million shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc has 0.63% invested in the company for 106,351 shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.61% in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 64,675 shares.

